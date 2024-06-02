Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 26,987,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

