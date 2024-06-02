Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.