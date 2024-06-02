Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,870 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.59. 1,165,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,830. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $570.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.38 and a 200-day moving average of $506.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

