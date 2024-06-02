Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,083 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 142,714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Onsemi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 5,736,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

