Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 782,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

