Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

