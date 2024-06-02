Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. 1,931,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

