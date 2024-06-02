Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 84,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

