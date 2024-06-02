Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 477,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

