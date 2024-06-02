Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 1,981,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.