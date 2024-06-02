Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.15 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.