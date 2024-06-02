Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.67 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after acquiring an additional 414,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

