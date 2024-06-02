Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 808,914 shares of company stock worth $9,195,153. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE SES opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.87 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

