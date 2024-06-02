Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $125,296.88 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seiren Games Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018\. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.

Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.

[Telegram](https://serg.network/)[Medium](https://aok-official.medium.com/)

[Docs](https://aok.gitbook.io/serg-en/)”

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seiren Games Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seiren Games Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.