SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

SEPA opened at $9.30 on Friday. SEP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of SEP Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEP Acquisition stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 1.68% of SEP Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

