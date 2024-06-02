Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in May

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sernova stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 14,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008. The company has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Sernova in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

