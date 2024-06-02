ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $656.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

