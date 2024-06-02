ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $740.55 and its 200-day moving average is $735.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

