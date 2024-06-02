Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $809.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $501.59 and a 12 month high of $819.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $750.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

