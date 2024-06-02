Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

