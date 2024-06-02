Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BLK stock traded up $10.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $772.03. 1,616,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

