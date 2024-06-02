Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $133.88. 1,710,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,980. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

