Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

