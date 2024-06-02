Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

NYSE MA traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $447.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.63. The stock has a market cap of $415.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

