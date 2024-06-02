Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $29.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $263.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,339. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

