Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76,488.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

