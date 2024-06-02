Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,002. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

