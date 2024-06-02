Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 849 ($10.84). The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,264.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 717.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.