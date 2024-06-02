Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Increases By 14.0%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of 35.03. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1-year low of 33.41 and a 1-year high of 34.41.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
