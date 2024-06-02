Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Declines By 14.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,580 shares of company stock worth $102,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

