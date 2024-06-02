Short Interest in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Rises By 18.7%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON stock remained flat at $15.13 during trading on Friday. 1,522,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,770. The company has a market capitalization of $692.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Beyond

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

