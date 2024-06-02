Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Grows By 7.1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 395,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BIAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,218. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

