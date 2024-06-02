Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expands By 8.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Camtek Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 700,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. Camtek has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $109.49.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

