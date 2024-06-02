Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Increases By 17.0%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 890,461 shares of company stock worth $10,961,539 and have sold 36,306 shares worth $455,203. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 1,058,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,355. The company has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

