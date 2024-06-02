Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declines By 18.2%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.62. 1,426,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. CDW has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

