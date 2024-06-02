Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Grows By 7.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CERE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 1,079,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CERE
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.