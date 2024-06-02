Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Grows By 7.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 1,079,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

