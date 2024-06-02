Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rises By 17.2%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.39. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Paul C. Robinson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at $718,333.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

