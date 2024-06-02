Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expands By 9.3%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. 1,642,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

