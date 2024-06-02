Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 17.2%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

CCM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

