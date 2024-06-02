Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 17.2%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
CCM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
