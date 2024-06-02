Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expands By 15.8%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 7,377,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,778. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.28.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Corning

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.