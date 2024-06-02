Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Grows By 18.9%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,216. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

