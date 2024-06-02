Short Interest in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Drops By 23.7%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 2,873,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,224,000 after buying an additional 850,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,412,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.