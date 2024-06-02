Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Increases By 25.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 19,870,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,947,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

