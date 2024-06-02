Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Rises By 25.0%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRLA remained flat at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

