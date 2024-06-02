Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Decreases By 7.9%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 808,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 76,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

