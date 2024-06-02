Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Decreases By 7.9%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 808,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 76,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.