Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Expands By 17.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

