Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Expands By 48.3%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

About Global Self Storage

NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 26,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,618. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

