Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rises By 7.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.