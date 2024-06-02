Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rises By 7.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGLGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

