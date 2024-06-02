Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rises By 7.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

