Short Interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Increases By 16.8%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and have sold 205,920 shares valued at $5,491,454. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,039. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.