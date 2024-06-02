Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Drops By 7.6%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,783. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.